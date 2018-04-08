Financial Comparison: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) & Its Peers

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) is one of 2 public companies in the “Agricultural services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SiteOne Landscape Supply to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.93% 27.59% 5.38% SiteOne Landscape Supply Competitors 3.25% 22.27% 8.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $1.86 billion $54.60 million 63.97 SiteOne Landscape Supply Competitors $1.47 billion $45.94 million 53.37

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. SiteOne Landscape Supply is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiteOne Landscape Supply’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 0 2 5 0 2.71 SiteOne Landscape Supply Competitors 7 35 71 4 2.62

SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus price target of $75.40, indicating a potential downside of 2.58%. As a group, “Agricultural services” companies have a potential upside of 4.65%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of shares of all “Agricultural services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Agricultural services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores. The Company offers a selection of fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides, irrigation supplies, landscape accessories, nursery goods, hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones and blocks, and outdoor lighting products. The Company’s customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals specializing in the designing, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. The Company offers various products, such as spreader settings, LESCO equipment specification sheets, golf course supplies, seed: golf and greentech specification binder.

