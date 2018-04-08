Head-To-Head Review: Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) vs. SeaChange International (SEAC)

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ: SCON) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies -2,145.72% -115.76% -103.86% SeaChange International -42.52% -5.91% -3.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and SeaChange International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $450,000.00 26.14 -$9.52 million ($0.91) -1.08 SeaChange International $83.79 million 1.12 -$71.24 million ($0.02) -132.50

Superconductor Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superconductor Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and SeaChange International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 SeaChange International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Superconductor Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.54%. SeaChange International has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.38%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SeaChange International beats Superconductor Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

