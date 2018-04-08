Head to Head Survey: Target (TGT) & Its Peers

Target (NYSE: TGT) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Target to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Target and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target 4.08% 23.04% 6.71% Target Competitors 3.76% 15.01% 6.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Target and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Target $71.88 billion $2.93 billion 15.35 Target Competitors $65.63 billion $1.74 billion 21.29

Target has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Target is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Target pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Target pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Target has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Target has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Target and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target 1 10 7 0 2.33 Target Competitors 163 1263 1690 90 2.53

Target currently has a consensus target price of $74.12, suggesting a potential upside of 2.53%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 6.37%. Given Target’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Target has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Target shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Target shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Target competitors beat Target on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It also provides home furnishings and décor comprising furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home décor, bed and bath products, home improvement products, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise comprising patio furniture and holiday décor; and music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics that include video game hardware and software. In addition, the company offers in-store amenities, which comprise Target Café, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. It sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of March 8, 2018, the company operated 1,826 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

