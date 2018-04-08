Analyzing ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV) & Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) and ServiceMaster (NYSE:SERV) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Taylor Morrison shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Taylor Morrison shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ServiceMaster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Morrison and ServiceMaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Morrison 2.36% 5.76% 3.08% ServiceMaster 17.51% 33.21% 5.14%

Volatility and Risk

Taylor Morrison has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceMaster has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taylor Morrison and ServiceMaster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Morrison $3.89 billion 0.67 $91.21 million $1.98 11.79 ServiceMaster $2.91 billion 2.36 $510.00 million $2.11 24.09

ServiceMaster has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taylor Morrison. Taylor Morrison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceMaster, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taylor Morrison and ServiceMaster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Morrison 0 3 5 0 2.63 ServiceMaster 0 2 9 0 2.82

Taylor Morrison presently has a consensus price target of $28.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.50%. ServiceMaster has a consensus price target of $53.10, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Taylor Morrison’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Taylor Morrison is more favorable than ServiceMaster.

Summary

ServiceMaster beats Taylor Morrison on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Morrison Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

ServiceMaster Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec. The Terminix segment provides termite and pest control services in the United States. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, dishwashers and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment consists of the ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), Furniture Medic (cabinet and wood furniture repair) and AmeriSpec (home inspection) businesses.

