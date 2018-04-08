TransMontaigne (TLP) & Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Head to Head Survey

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) and TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMontaigne has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Pembina Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of TransMontaigne shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of TransMontaigne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and TransMontaigne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline $4.11 billion 3.74 $687.31 million $1.33 22.95 TransMontaigne $183.27 million 3.20 $48.49 million $2.20 16.49

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than TransMontaigne. TransMontaigne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pembina Pipeline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and TransMontaigne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline 16.56% 10.07% 4.40% TransMontaigne 24.56% 12.16% 5.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pembina Pipeline and TransMontaigne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline 0 1 2 0 2.67 TransMontaigne 0 2 2 0 2.50

TransMontaigne has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Given TransMontaigne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMontaigne is more favorable than Pembina Pipeline.

Dividends

Pembina Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. TransMontaigne pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Pembina Pipeline pays out 126.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransMontaigne pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and TransMontaigne has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. TransMontaigne is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

TransMontaigne beats Pembina Pipeline on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services, Midstream, and Veresen. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude Project and the Horizon Project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. This segment operates approximately 1,650 kilometers of pipeline and has 1,060 thousands of barrels per day of capacity. The Gas Services segment provides natural gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and shallow and deep cut processing services. The Midstream segment offers products and services, including storage, terminalling, and hub services. It operates 14 truck terminals; 21 inbound and 13 outbound pipeline connections; 1.2 mmbpd of crude oil and condensate supply; and approximately 900 mbbls of ground storage in the Edmonton North Terminal, as well as operates 2 NGL operating systems. The Veresen segment offers tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities; natural gas gathering and processing facilities; NGL fractionation facility and gas processing capacity near Chicago, Illinois; and other natural gas and NGL processing facilities, logistics, and distribution assets in the United States and Canada. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TransMontaigne

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products. It operates 8 refined product terminals in Florida with approximately 6.9 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity; and a 67-mile interstate refined products pipeline between Missouri and Arkansas, as well as 2 refined product terminals in Missouri and Arkansas with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 421,000 barrels. The company also operates 1 crude oil terminal in Cushing with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 1.0 million barrels; 1 refined product terminal located in Oklahoma City with aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 0.2 million barrels; 1 refined product terminal located in Brownsville with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 0.9 million barrels; and a 16-mile LPG pipeline from its Brownsville facility to the U.S. border. In addition, it operates a 174-mile bi-directional refined products and Ella-Brownsville pipelines; light petroleum products terminal located in Brownsville with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 1.5 million barrels; 7.1 million barrel terminal facility on the Houston Ship Channel; 12 refined product terminals located along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers with approximately 2.7 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity; and a dock facility in Baton Rouge, as well as 22 refined product terminals located along the Colonial and Plantation pipelines with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 11.0 million barrels. TransMontaigne GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

