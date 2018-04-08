Contrasting Univar (UNVR) & Its Competitors

Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is one of 24 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Univar to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Univar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Univar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Univar and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univar 1 3 3 0 2.29 Univar Competitors 105 465 676 25 2.49

Univar presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 19.56%. Given Univar’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Univar has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Univar has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univar’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Univar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univar 1.45% 17.25% 3.02% Univar Competitors -126.34% 22.82% 5.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Univar and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Univar $8.25 billion $119.80 million 19.99 Univar Competitors $7.08 billion $553.10 million 23.75

Univar has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Univar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Univar competitors beat Univar on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc. is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States. In the United States, it services these multiple end markets with one-to-three day order times from nearby facilities. It repackages and blends bulk chemicals for shipment by its transportation fleet, as well as common carriers. Its Canadian operations are regionally focused, supplying a range of commodity and specialty chemicals to the local customer base. In Eastern Canada, it primarily focuses on industrial markets, such as food ingredients and products, pharmaceutical ingredients and finished products, coatings and adhesives, and chemical manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.