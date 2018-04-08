Vectren (VVC) & Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) and Vectren (NYSE:VVC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Vectren shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Chesapeake Utilities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vectren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities and Vectren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Utilities 9.41% 10.10% 3.60% Vectren 8.13% 11.91% 3.62%

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Utilities has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectren has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Vectren pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chesapeake Utilities pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vectren pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Vectren has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Vectren is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Utilities and Vectren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Utilities 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vectren 0 3 1 0 2.25

Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Vectren has a consensus price target of $64.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Given Chesapeake Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Utilities is more favorable than Vectren.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Utilities and Vectren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Utilities $617.58 million 1.94 $58.12 million $2.89 25.36 Vectren $2.66 billion 2.05 $216.00 million $2.60 25.23

Vectren has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Utilities. Vectren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vectren beats Chesapeake Utilities on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida. The Unregulated Energy segment distributes propane in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, southeastern Pennsylvania, and Florida; markets natural gas in Florida, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and other states; supplies, gathers, and processes unregulated natural gas in central and eastern Ohio; and generates electricity and steam. This segment also provides other unregulated energy services, such as energy-related merchandise sales; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services; and plumbing and electrical services. The company also owns and leases office buildings in Delaware and Maryland. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts. Its electric transmission system consists of approximately 1,028 circuit miles of 345, 138, and 69 kilovolt lines, and 34 substations; and distribution system comprises 4,543 circuit miles of lower voltage overhead lines and 462 trench miles of conduit containing 2,405 circuit miles of underground distribution cable, as well as 85 distribution substations and 54,919 distribution transformers. The company also provides underground pipeline construction and repair services; and energy performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure, such as renewables, distributed generation, and combined heat and power projects, as well as invests in energy-related opportunities and services. It serves various industries comprising automotive assembly, parts, and accessories; feed, flour, and grain processing; metal castings and plastic products; gypsum products; electrical equipment, metal specialties, and glass and steel finishing; pharmaceutical and nutritional products; gasoline and oil products; ethanol; and coal mining. The company supplies natural gas services to approximately 1,022,000 customers in Indiana and Ohio; and electric services to approximately 145,200 customers in Indiana. Vectren Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

