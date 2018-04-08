ConvaTec Group (CTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CTEC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised ConvaTec Group to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.37) to GBX 238 ($3.34) in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.53) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 249 ($3.50) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 226 ($3.17) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.65) to GBX 240 ($3.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 237.36 ($3.33).

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 203.70 ($2.86) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349.10 ($4.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

