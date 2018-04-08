Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Copart worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $200,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens set a $54.00 price objective on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11,773.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

