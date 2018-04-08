Corethum (CRYPTO:CRTM) Hits One Day Volume of $0.00

Corethum (CURRENCY:CRTM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Corethum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Corethum has a market cap of $67,373.00 and $0.00 worth of Corethum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corethum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00676543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00174133 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036840 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00133280 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049706 BTC.

Corethum Profile

Corethum (CRTM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Corethum’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Corethum’s official website is www.corethum.com. Corethum’s official Twitter account is @CorethumOracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Corethum Token Trading

Corethum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Corethum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corethum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Corethum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

