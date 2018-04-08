CorgiCoin (CRYPTO:CORG) Price Reaches $0.0018

CorgiCoin (CURRENCY:CORG) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One CorgiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CorgiCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $0.00 worth of CorgiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CorgiCoin has traded 48.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00680976 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00174592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035918 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050545 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CorgiCoin Profile

CorgiCoin’s total supply is 1,251,855,418 coins. The official website for CorgiCoin is corgicoinproofofstake.wordpress.com/ . CorgiCoin’s official Twitter account is @CorgiCoinV2.

Buying and Selling CorgiCoin

CorgiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase CorgiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorgiCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorgiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

