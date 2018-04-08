Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News coverage about Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corium International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3038682527592 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORI opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.73, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.59. Corium International has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Corium International had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 403.15%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. equities analysts anticipate that Corium International will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corium International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $595,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $6,395,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

