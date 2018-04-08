Matson (MATX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. decreased its position in shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.09% of Matson worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $4,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 115,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Matson by 201.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Matson by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Matson by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey N. Watanabe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $102,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 17,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $536,233.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,926.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,215 shares of company stock valued at $934,628. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,204.01, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. Matson has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $40.32.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.61 million. Matson had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Matson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Matson in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Matson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

