Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $4.18 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,626 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,384,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,171,000 after acquiring an additional 679,417 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,530,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,363,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,726,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,358,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 89.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,166,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

In related news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,091,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $230,374.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,444.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,809 shares of company stock worth $14,924,442. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,194.68, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $40.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

