Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th.

TSE CJR.B opened at C$7.19 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$6.93 and a 52 week high of C$14.10.

Several research firms have commented on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins cut Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.06.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

