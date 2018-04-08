CoStar Group (CSGP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoStar Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.9136155943328 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

CSGP traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.28. The company had a trading volume of 108,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,679.45, a PE ratio of 90.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.52. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $201.43 and a 1-year high of $378.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $430.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of CoStar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.10.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.69, for a total value of $442,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.23, for a total transaction of $2,758,329.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,421 shares of company stock worth $9,009,433 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CoStar Group (CSGP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/costar-group-csgp-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.