Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.3% during the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $977,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,158.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $580,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,770.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,859 shares of company stock worth $19,238,290. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.96. 2,259,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $80,725.33, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/costco-wholesale-co-cost-position-boosted-by-fieldpoint-private-securities-llc-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.