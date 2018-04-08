Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,843,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,281,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,484,350,000 after purchasing an additional 207,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,805,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 858,969 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,230,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $931,370,000 after purchasing an additional 128,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $183.96 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $81,730.28, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $580,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,770.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.62, for a total transaction of $943,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,492.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,859 shares of company stock valued at $19,238,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.28 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.39.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

