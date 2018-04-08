Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Receives $41.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cotiviti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. First Analysis cut Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cotiviti in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, COO David Beaulieu sold 15,000 shares of Cotiviti stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $1,019,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,983,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,950. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cotiviti during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cotiviti by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cotiviti by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cotiviti by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cotiviti in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Cotiviti stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,965. Cotiviti has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3,116.47, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cotiviti will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

