Covestro’s (1COV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 1COV. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($116.05) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.35 ($114.02).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €80.16 ($98.96) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €61.95 ($76.48) and a 1 year high of €96.32 ($118.91).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/covestros-1cov-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-deutsche-bank-updated.html.

About Covestro

Covestro Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and sells polymer materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.