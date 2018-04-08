CPChain (CPC) Price Reaches $0.0917 on Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. CPChain has a market capitalization of $20.79 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.33 or 0.04445680 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014158 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008274 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013029 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,715,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CapriCoin, or CPC, is a crypto currency based on the X11 algorithm and is both proof of stake and proof of work. The coin has a large premine of 200,000,000 of the total supply of 208,000,000 – 25% is distributed – 50 million is reserved for staisybit and 99 million reserved for inhouse staking… and 1 million reserved for the development team. The proof of stake drops from 2% by 50% increments per year to year 24. The coin has a large premine which looks to be unethical. “

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

