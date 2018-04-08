Craneware (CRW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,815 ($25.48) on Wednesday. Craneware has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,040 ($28.64).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Craig Preston sold 112,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,950 ($27.37), for a total value of £2,186,457 ($3,069,142.34).

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the development, licensing and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The Company’s Value Cycle Solutions span over five product families, which include Patient Engagement, Charge Capture & Pricing, Coding Integrity, Cost Analytics, and Revenue Collection & Retention.

