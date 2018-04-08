Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Announces GBX 10 Dividend

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 1,815 ($25.48) on Friday. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170 ($16.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,040 ($28.64).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Craig Preston sold 112,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,950 ($27.37), for a total transaction of £2,186,457 ($3,069,142.34).

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the development, licensing and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The Company’s Value Cycle Solutions span over five product families, which include Patient Engagement, Charge Capture & Pricing, Coding Integrity, Cost Analytics, and Revenue Collection & Retention.

