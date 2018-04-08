Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has $244.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Credicorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.25.

BAP opened at $234.68 on Friday. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $239.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,912.93, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.53. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 13,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

