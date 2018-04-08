Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.88.

Several analysts recently commented on CACC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $295.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $257.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of CACC stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,427. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $182.50 and a 52-week high of $377.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,380.22, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.53 by ($0.37). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.50, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $319,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,385. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5,483.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,831,000 after buying an additional 202,900 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,903,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/credit-acceptance-corp-cacc-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.