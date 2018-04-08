ADO Properties (ADJ) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) has been assigned a €53.00 ($65.43) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS set a €50.00 ($61.73) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Commerzbank set a €44.50 ($54.94) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($66.67) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €39.10 ($48.27) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADO Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.75 ($60.19).

ADO Properties stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €45.40 ($56.05). The company had a trading volume of 71,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties has a 12-month low of €32.39 ($39.99) and a 12-month high of €46.20 ($57.04).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/credit-suisse-group-analysts-give-ado-properties-adj-a-53-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Receive News & Ratings for ADO Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADO Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.