Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$1.00” Price Target for Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $1.60 to $1.20 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.30.

EGO opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.85, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4,078.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 608.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 242,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 207,899 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 164,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 93,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 167,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

