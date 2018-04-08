Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Porsche (ETR:PAH3) a €103.00 Price Target

Porsche (ETR:PAH3) received a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.82% from the stock’s current price.

PAH3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on Porsche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective on Porsche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective on Porsche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on Porsche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €102.00 ($125.93) price objective on Porsche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Porsche presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.10 ($98.89).

PAH3 stock traded down €0.76 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €67.40 ($83.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche has a 12 month low of €47.28 ($58.37) and a 12 month high of €80.14 ($98.94).

About Porsche

Porsche Automobil Holding SE operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. Its products include motorcycles, sports cars, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The company markets and sells its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

