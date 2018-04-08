Creditbit (CRB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37,439.00

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Creditbit has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $37,439.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002535 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.87 or 0.04468360 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003729 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001299 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013214 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007958 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00059761 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit is a token. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,568,774 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditbit is an ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.