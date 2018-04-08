Credits (CRYPTO:CS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00007901 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and ForkDelta. Credits has a market capitalization of $75.55 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001206 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,572,992 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Tidex and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.