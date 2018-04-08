Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cree (CREE) Stock Price

Press coverage about Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cree earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the LED producer an impact score of 44.4197026625235 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of CREE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Cree has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,059.45, a PE ratio of 212.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $367.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.62 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. analysts expect that Cree will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CREE. Deutsche Bank set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cree and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cree-cree-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-09-updated-updated.html.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.