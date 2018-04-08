TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 235,363 Shares of Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,229 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 235,363 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Cree worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,313,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,882,955 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,933,000 after purchasing an additional 866,361 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 485.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,026,349 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 851,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,861,364 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $403,392,000 after purchasing an additional 839,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,220,052 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $231,723,000 after purchasing an additional 435,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of CREE opened at $40.42 on Friday. Cree Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4,037.47, a P/E ratio of 212.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The LED producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Cree had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $367.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Cree Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 235,363 Shares of Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/cree-inc-cree-position-boosted-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. Its Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.