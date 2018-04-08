CrevaCoin Price Down 13.8% This Week (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. CrevaCoin has a total market cap of $7,737.00 and approximately $386.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrevaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, CrevaCoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000499 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded down 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrevaCoin Profile

CrevaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. The official website for CrevaCoin is www.crevacoin.com. CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2.

Buying and Selling CrevaCoin

CrevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy CrevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for CrevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrevaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.