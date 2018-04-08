Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) & Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Head to Head Contrast

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Group 1 Automotive pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Asbury Automotive Group does not pay a dividend. Group 1 Automotive pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Asbury Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 1.89% 15.85% 3.45% Asbury Automotive Group 2.15% 39.80% 5.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and Asbury Automotive Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $11.12 billion 0.12 $213.44 million $7.73 8.04 Asbury Automotive Group $6.46 billion 0.22 $139.10 million $6.43 10.34

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Asbury Automotive Group. Group 1 Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asbury Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Group 1 Automotive and Asbury Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 6 1 0 2.00 Asbury Automotive Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $81.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.19%. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $62.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.39%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Asbury Automotive Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The Company operates through three segments: the U.S., which includes the activities of its corporate office, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Company owned and operated 224 franchises, representing 32 brands of automobiles, at 171 dealership locations and 47 collision centers.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of February 06, 2018 the company owned and operated 95 new vehicle franchises representing 29 brands of automobiles at 81 dealership locations, and 24 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.