Critical Analysis: E. W. Scripps (SSP) vs. SKY (SKYAY)

E. W. Scripps (NYSE: SSP) and SKY (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SKY shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of E. W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

E. W. Scripps has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKY has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for E. W. Scripps and SKY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E. W. Scripps 0 2 2 0 2.50 SKY 0 1 2 0 2.67

E. W. Scripps presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.69%. Given E. W. Scripps’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe E. W. Scripps is more favorable than SKY.

Profitability

This table compares E. W. Scripps and SKY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E. W. Scripps -1.44% 1.51% 0.79% SKY N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E. W. Scripps and SKY’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E. W. Scripps $864.83 million 1.09 -$13.10 million ($0.39) -29.72 SKY $16.50 billion 1.90 $881.46 million $3.08 23.83

SKY has higher revenue and earnings than E. W. Scripps. E. W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SKY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

E. W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SKY pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. E. W. Scripps pays out -51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SKY pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

SKY beats E. W. Scripps on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations. As of December 31, 2016, the radio segment owned 34 radio stations in eight markets. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 28 frequency modulation (FM) stations and six Amplitude Modulation (AM) stations. The digital segment includes the digital operations of its local television and radio businesses. Its Syndication and other segment primarily includes the syndication of news features and comics and other features for the newspaper industry.

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets. Sky plc serves approximately 22.5 million residential and commercial customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Austria. The company was formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc and changed its name to Sky plc in November 2014. Sky plc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Isleworth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for E. W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E. W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.