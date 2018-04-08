Critical Comparison: Aaron's (AAN) & The Competition

Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) is one of 16 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aaron's to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Aaron's pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Aaron's pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aaron's has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Aaron's has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aaron's’ rivals have a beta of 1.87, suggesting that their average share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Aaron's shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aaron's and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aaron's 1 3 7 1 2.67 Aaron's Competitors 80 393 630 50 2.56

Aaron's presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.64%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Aaron's’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aaron's has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aaron's and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aaron's 8.65% 11.64% 7.06% Aaron's Competitors -3.02% -3.36% -3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aaron's and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aaron's $3.38 billion $292.53 million 18.28 Aaron's Competitors $1.49 billion $246.69 million 0.08

Aaron's has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Aaron's is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aaron's beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Aaron's

Aaron’s, Inc. (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Its segments include Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive Finance Holdings, LLC (Progressive), Dent-A-Med, Inc., doing business as the HELPcard (DAMI), Franchise and Manufacturing. Its stores carry brands, such as Samsung, Frigidaire, Hewlett-Packard, LG, Whirlpool, Simmons, Philips, Ashley and Magnavox. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,864 Aaron’s stores, consisted of 1,165 Company-operated stores in 28 states, the District of Columbia and Canada, and 699 independently-owned franchised stores in 46 states and Canada. It owns trademarks and trade names used in business, including Progressive, Dent-A-Med, the HELPcard and Woodhaven Furniture Industries.

