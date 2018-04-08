Head to Head Review: IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) and Its Peers

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) is one of 24 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IDEXX Laboratories to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDEXX Laboratories $1.97 billion $263.14 million 56.57 IDEXX Laboratories Competitors $308.35 million $18.66 million -39.62

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. IDEXX Laboratories is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IDEXX Laboratories and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEXX Laboratories 1 0 5 0 2.67 IDEXX Laboratories Competitors 101 367 567 19 2.48

IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $190.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 24.96%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEXX Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEXX Laboratories 13.36% -432.19% 17.19% IDEXX Laboratories Competitors -884.88% -64.84% -17.51%

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. The company provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. It also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy markets; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. The company markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

