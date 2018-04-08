Polycom (PLCM) & Audience (ADNC) Financial Comparison

Audience (NASDAQ: ADNC) and Polycom (NASDAQ:PLCM) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Audience and Polycom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audience -95.17% -78.59% -64.91% Polycom -3.47% -3.73% -2.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Polycom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Polycom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Audience and Polycom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A Polycom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Audience and Polycom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audience N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polycom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Audience has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polycom has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Polycom beats Audience on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Audience Company Profile

Audience, Inc. is a provider of voice and audio solutions that improve voice quality and the user experience in mobile devices. The Company’s solutions include hardware-accelerated digital signal processors (DSPs) and audio codecs and associated algorithms for noise suppression in mobile devices. The Company’s platform consists of its purpose-built DSPs and audio codec analog and mixed signal circuits and algorithms for voice isolation and noise suppression. It also provides its AuViD graphical design tools to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) design in and tune its products. The Company offers custom voice and audio processors, some with integrated smart audio codecs for device platforms, including smartphones, feature phones and media tablets. These processors are accompanied by its integration tools and support. It offers voice and audio processors, such as eS305, eS325, eS70x, eS75x, eS804 and eS854.

Polycom Company Profile

Polycom, Inc. is a United States-based company. The Company is focused on offering solutions for voice, video and content sharing and a line of support and service solutions. The Company’s video, voice and content-management and content-sharing solutions include applications for mobile devices, browser-based video collaboration, cloud-delivered services, conference room systems and home/work office solutions and immersive telepresence. It offers various products and solutions, which include UC Group Systems, UC Platform and UC Personal Devices. UC Group Systems includes group video, group voice and immersive telepresence systems. UC Platform includes universal collaboration servers, virtualization management, resource management, recording and streaming, and remote access technologies that constitute the RealPresence Platform. UC Personal Devices includes group video, group voice and immersive telepresence systems.

