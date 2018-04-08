Critical Contrast: Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) vs. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE: PCG) and Red El�ctrica de Espa�a (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Gas and Electric and Red El�ctrica de Espa�a’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Gas and Electric $17.14 billion 1.32 $1.66 billion $3.68 11.95 Red El�ctrica de Espa�a $2.19 billion 4.94 $757.51 million $0.70 14.31

Pacific Gas and Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Red El�ctrica de Espa�a. Pacific Gas and Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red El�ctrica de Espa�a, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pacific Gas and Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pacific Gas and Electric pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Gas and Electric has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Gas and Electric and Red El�ctrica de Espa�a’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Gas and Electric 9.69% 9.93% 2.72% Red El�ctrica de Espa�a N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Gas and Electric and Red El�ctrica de Espa�a, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Gas and Electric 1 10 5 0 2.25 Red El�ctrica de Espa�a 2 1 1 0 1.75

Pacific Gas and Electric presently has a consensus target price of $57.35, indicating a potential upside of 30.44%. Given Pacific Gas and Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pacific Gas and Electric is more favorable than Red El�ctrica de Espa�a.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Pacific Gas and Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Red El�ctrica de Espa�a shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Pacific Gas and Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Gas and Electric has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red El�ctrica de Espa�a has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Gas and Electric beats Red El�ctrica de Espa�a on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,400 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and solar. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is based in San Francisco, California.

