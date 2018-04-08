Critical Comparison: Sogou (SOGO) and The Competition

Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sogou to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Sogou shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sogou and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou N/A N/A N/A Sogou Competitors 2.29% -16.86% 5.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sogou and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou $908.36 million $82.20 million 28.00 Sogou Competitors $1.99 billion $183.98 million -1.10

Sogou’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sogou. Sogou is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sogou and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sogou Competitors 166 779 1469 50 2.57

Sogou currently has a consensus target price of $13.77, suggesting a potential upside of 69.54%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 42.65%. Given Sogou’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sogou is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sogou rivals beat Sogou on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

