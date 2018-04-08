Head to Head Comparison: Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Its Competitors
Posted by Kayla Brandon on Apr 8th, 2018
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Jewelry stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tiffany & Co. to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Volatility and Risk
Tiffany & Co. has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiffany & Co.’s competitors have a beta of 2.36, meaning that their average stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Tiffany & Co. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tiffany & Co.
|$4.17 billion
|$370.10 million
|23.14
|Tiffany & Co. Competitors
|$3.47 billion
|$296.19 million
|14.45
Tiffany & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Tiffany & Co. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tiffany & Co. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tiffany & Co.
|0
|8
|9
|0
|2.53
|Tiffany & Co. Competitors
|75
|540
|447
|22
|2.38
Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $107.53, suggesting a potential upside of 12.51%. As a group, “Jewelry stores” companies have a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Tiffany & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tiffany & Co. is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Tiffany & Co. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tiffany & Co.
|8.87%
|16.32%
|9.76%
|Tiffany & Co. Competitors
|7.10%
|21.16%
|11.33%
Dividends
Tiffany & Co. pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tiffany & Co. pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Jewelry stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiffany & Co. has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Tiffany & Co. lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
83.3% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of shares of all “Jewelry stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of shares of all “Jewelry stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Tiffany & Co. beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Tiffany & Co. Company Profile
Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2018, it operated 315 stores, including 124 stores in the Americas, 87 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 54 stores in Japan, 46 stores in Europe, and 4 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
