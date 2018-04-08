Head to Head Comparison: Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) and Its Competitors

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Jewelry stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tiffany & Co. to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tiffany & Co. has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiffany & Co.’s competitors have a beta of 2.36, meaning that their average stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tiffany & Co. $4.17 billion $370.10 million 23.14 Tiffany & Co. Competitors $3.47 billion $296.19 million 14.45

Tiffany & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Tiffany & Co. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tiffany & Co. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiffany & Co. 0 8 9 0 2.53 Tiffany & Co. Competitors 75 540 447 22 2.38

Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $107.53, suggesting a potential upside of 12.51%. As a group, “Jewelry stores” companies have a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Tiffany & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tiffany & Co. is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tiffany & Co. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiffany & Co. 8.87% 16.32% 9.76% Tiffany & Co. Competitors 7.10% 21.16% 11.33%

Dividends

Tiffany & Co. pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tiffany & Co. pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Jewelry stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiffany & Co. has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Tiffany & Co. lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of shares of all “Jewelry stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tiffany & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of shares of all “Jewelry stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tiffany & Co. beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels. As of January 31, 2018, it operated 315 stores, including 124 stores in the Americas, 87 stores in the Asia-Pacific, 54 stores in Japan, 46 stores in Europe, and 4 stores in the United Arab Emirates. Tiffany & Co. was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

