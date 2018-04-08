Critical Comparison: Vale (VALE) & Its Rivals

Vale (NYSE: VALE) is one of 50 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vale to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 16.21% 16.63% 6.91% Vale Competitors -486.45% -23.20% -1.73%

Volatility and Risk

Vale has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale’s competitors have a beta of 5.58, suggesting that their average share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vale and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $33.97 billion $5.51 billion 9.38 Vale Competitors $5.83 billion $914.34 million 71.16

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Vale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vale and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 7 7 0 2.50 Vale Competitors 301 1021 1234 77 2.41

Vale currently has a consensus target price of $14.28, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Vale’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vale pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vale beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Vale

Vale S.A. is a global producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, key raw materials for steelmaking, and producer of nickel. The Company also produces copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, potash, phosphates and other fertilizer nutrients, manganese ore, ferroalloys, platinum group metals, gold, silver and cobalt. The Company’s segments include Ferrous minerals, which comprises the production and extraction of ferrous minerals, as iron ore fines, iron ore pellets and its logistic services, manganese and ferroalloys and others ferrous products and services; Coal, which comprises the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services; Base metals, which includes the production and extraction of non-ferrous minerals, and are presented as nickel and its byproducts, and copper (copper concentrated), and Others, which comprises sales and expenses of other products, services and investments in joint ventures and associate in other business.

