Critical Comparison: Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) and Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS: YAMHF) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Harley-Davidson pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Yamaha Motor does not pay a dividend. Harley-Davidson pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harley-Davidson has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yamaha Motor and Harley-Davidson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamaha Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00 Harley-Davidson 1 13 6 0 2.25

Harley-Davidson has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Harley-Davidson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than Yamaha Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamaha Motor N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson 10.62% 31.23% 5.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yamaha Motor and Harley-Davidson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamaha Motor $14.90 billion 0.71 $930.76 million $2.66 11.39 Harley-Davidson $4.92 billion 1.45 $521.75 million $3.50 12.05

Yamaha Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Harley-Davidson. Yamaha Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harley-Davidson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Yamaha Motor has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harley-Davidson has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats Yamaha Motor on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services. The Company manufactures and sells at wholesale cruiser and touring motorcycles. The Financial Services segment consists of HDFS, which provides wholesale and retail financing and insurance-related programs to the Harley-Davidson dealers and their retail customers. HDFS is engaged in the business of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

