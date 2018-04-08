Comparing Cemex (NYSE:CX) and Its Peers

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Cement, hydraulic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cemex to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cemex and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cemex $13.67 billion $806.19 million 16.76 Cemex Competitors $10.03 billion $678.88 million 23.53

Cemex has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Cemex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cemex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemex 5.91% 5.85% 2.17% Cemex Competitors 9.37% 9.15% 4.71%

Volatility & Risk

Cemex has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemex’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Cemex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Cement, hydraulic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of shares of all “Cement, hydraulic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cemex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemex 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cemex Competitors 52 224 171 11 2.31

Cemex currently has a consensus target price of $9.28, suggesting a potential upside of 35.08%. As a group, “Cement, hydraulic” companies have a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Cemex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cemex is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cemex peers beat Cemex on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cemex

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions and services. The company has operations in Mexico, the United States, Europe, South America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

