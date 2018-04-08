Critical Contrast: Computer Task Group (CTG) versus Perficient (PRFT)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 0.27% 4.17% 2.59% Perficient 3.83% 8.90% 6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Task Group and Perficient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $301.21 million 0.42 $800,000.00 $0.22 37.64 Perficient $485.26 million 1.64 $18.58 million $0.95 24.08

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Task Group. Perficient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Task Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Computer Task Group and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perficient 0 0 3 0 3.00

Computer Task Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Perficient has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Perficient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perficient beats Computer Task Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company’s solutions include business intelligence and analytics, commerce, content management, custom applications, platform implementations, portals and collaboration, business integration and application program interfaces, management consulting, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. It provides services to the healthcare (pharma and life sciences), financial services (banking and insurance), retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, business services, and leisure, and media and entertainment markets, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.