Critical Contrast: Nutrien (NTR) versus Its Peers

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nutrien to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutrien and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $4.55 billion $327.00 million 35.39 Nutrien Competitors $3.12 billion $271.73 million 0.23

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Nutrien is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Nutrien has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutrien’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, indicating that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nutrien and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 1 5 9 1 2.63 Nutrien Competitors 171 572 645 38 2.39

Nutrien presently has a consensus price target of $58.31, suggesting a potential upside of 29.72%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Nutrien’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 7.19% 1.33% 0.65% Nutrien Competitors -1,647.82% -18.02% -10.75%

Dividends

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nutrien pays out 126.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 63.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nutrien beats its competitors on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

