Head to Head Comparison: Eaton (ETN) versus Its Peers

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eaton to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Eaton has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53% Eaton Competitors 5.01% 12.54% 5.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eaton and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion $2.99 billion 16.34 Eaton Competitors $4.79 billion $569.03 million 23.13

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Eaton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eaton and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 8 7 0 2.47 Eaton Competitors 22 255 274 3 2.47

Eaton presently has a consensus price target of $86.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Eaton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eaton is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Eaton beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The company's Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution equipment, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The company's Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain and powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

