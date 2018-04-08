Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH) vs. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Head-To-Head Survey

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) and Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Ruth's Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ruth's Hospitality Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth's Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ruth's Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ingles Markets pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth's Hospitality Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ingles Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ingles Markets and Ruth's Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruth's Hospitality Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ruth's Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Ruth's Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ruth's Hospitality Group is more favorable than Ingles Markets.

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and Ruth's Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 2.11% 16.66% 4.93% Ruth's Hospitality Group 7.26% 40.65% 16.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ingles Markets and Ruth's Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $4.00 billion 0.17 $53.87 million $2.66 12.74 Ruth's Hospitality Group $414.82 million 1.88 $30.13 million $1.10 22.91

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Ruth's Hospitality Group. Ingles Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ruth's Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ruth's Hospitality Group beats Ingles Markets on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 190 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 9 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia and northeastern Alabama, as well as 103 pharmacies and 97 fuel centers. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 155 Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants, including 77 company-owned restaurants; 2 restaurant operating under a contractual agreement; and 76 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 21 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

