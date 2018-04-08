Contrasting Curis (CRIS) & Kura Oncology (KURA)

Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Curis has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -538.66% -250.55% -72.61% Kura Oncology N/A -53.91% -44.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curis and Kura Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $9.90 million 8.95 -$53.31 million ($0.36) -1.49 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$35.43 million ($1.52) -10.99

Kura Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Curis and Kura Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kura Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00

Curis currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,208.41%. Kura Oncology has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.74%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats Curis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. The company has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

