Critical Review: Rhino Resource Partners (RHNO) & Westmoreland Coal (WLB)

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ: WLB) and Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Westmoreland Coal has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westmoreland Coal and Rhino Resource Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westmoreland Coal $1.38 billion 0.00 -$27.10 million ($3.82) -0.09 Rhino Resource Partners $218.69 million 0.11 -$18.78 million N/A N/A

Rhino Resource Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westmoreland Coal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westmoreland Coal and Rhino Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westmoreland Coal 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westmoreland Coal presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,679.89%. Given Westmoreland Coal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westmoreland Coal is more favorable than Rhino Resource Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Westmoreland Coal and Rhino Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westmoreland Coal -8.06% N/A -7.61% Rhino Resource Partners -8.38% -13.80% -7.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Westmoreland Coal shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Westmoreland Coal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westmoreland Coal beats Rhino Resource Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westmoreland Coal

Westmoreland Coal Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company. The company operates through Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – WMLP, and Power segments. It produces and sells sub-bituminous coal and lignite to power plants. The company owns and operates coal mines in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, the United States; and Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It has total proven or probable coal reserves of approximately 888,202 thousands of tons. The company is also involved in the production of electricity. It operates two coal-fired power generating units with a total capacity of approximately 230 megawatts in Weldon, North Carolina. Westmoreland Coal Company was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Rhino Resource Partners

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers. It also manages and leases coal properties; mines and sells limestone from reserves located at Sands Hill mining complex to construction companies and road builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company controlled an estimated 256.9 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves consisting of an estimated 203.5 million tons of steam coal and an estimated 53.4 million tons of metallurgical coal; and 196.5 million tons of non-reserve coal deposits. Rhino GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

